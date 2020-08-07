Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Secures Early September Release Date In China

The highly anticipated film Tenet directed by ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan is going to become the first new Hollywood flick to hit the big screens as theaters reopen around the globe. The theatres across the world were being forced to shutter earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Much to the amaze of the fans, the much-awaited film has secured the release date of September 4 in China.

According to reports by an international media outlet, the Warner Bros production is set to be the first new Hollywood film to hit theatres across the globe after the reopening of cinemas following the coronavirus-induced shutdown. China, which happens to be the second-biggest marketplace of films, had shut down its cinema theatres late January when the coronavirus cases in the country were on the rise.

Recently, Warner Bros studio confirmed that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is all set to release internationally on August 26. The studio clarified that besides releasing in the US, Tenet will be hit the theatres in over 70 countries, which also includes Japan, Russia, much of Europe, Australia, and Canada. Tenet will make it through the theatres as they are open when half of humanity is put into a lockdown due to the global Coronavirus outbreak.

However, in the US, Tenet will be released a week later on September 3, in a few selected cities where the Coronavirus cases are comparatively less. If the reports are to be believed, the movie was originally supposed to release in theatres on July 17, however, the unprecedented surge in the number of positive cases created hurdles in the studios’ release plans. Theatres are closed in states like New York and California, which are expected to open soon. Reportedly, theatres chains in America are planning to cut-short the audience capacity to 25% to promote social distancing and are currently taking care of the sanitizing measures.

All about the film Tenet

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles, Tenet follows the story of a protagonist, who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role. The film was earlier lated to release on July 31, and has been extensively shot at several exotic countries like Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of $20.5 crores.

