Kenneth Branagh Says Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Is A 'massive, Action-packed Blockbuster'

Kenneth Branagh plays an unnamed villain in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. He will be seen as a Russian oligarch who communes with the future. The actor recently talked about the much-awaited film, calling it an “action-packed blockbuster” with praises for the director.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's Fans 'not Okay' As 'Tenet' Gets Delayed Indefinitely

Kenneth Branagh calls 'Tenet' a massive blockbuster

In a recent interview with Irish Times, Kenneth Branagh opened up about his upcoming film, Tenet. He said that his character was “darker than anything” he has ever played. The actor stated that Christopher Nolan does his homework so he knew what Branagh has done before and what the filmmaker did not want from him. The Valkyrie star mentioned that Nolan kept saying; ‘You know this character has to be unremittingly evil?' Until the last day when the filmmaker said to Kenneth that he “really understood the memo” and the darkness of his character.

Kenneth Branagh added that the sense of the scale of Tenet, even on the page, is something else. He stated that it plays as a “bang-up entertainment” but there is a tonne more to it. The actor has previously worked with Christopher Nolan on Dunkirk (2017). He recalled that even at the scale of Dunkirk, he was aware of his character’s relatively contained storyline.

Kenneth Branagh further said that Tenet weaves in “so many characters across so many countries” and layers of plot and meaning. He stated that the conceit is really bold. He mentioned that it is one of those things that is “almost unique” to Christopher Nolan. He noted that Tenet is a “massive, action-packed blockbuster” that reads like a really personal movie with intellectual dazzle.

Also Read | Elizabeth Debicki Recalls Reading 'Tenet' Script For The First Time, Says It Was 'surreal'

Image Source: A Still from Tenet trailer

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Says Shooting Certain Scenes In 'Tenet' Seemed 'totally Impossible'

Tenet Cast and Plot

Tenet cast features John David Washington as the protagonist, who is a secret agent tasked with preventing “World War III” with the help of time inversion. It also has Robert Pattinson as Neil, Elizabeth Debicki as the estranged wife of Kenneth Branagh’s character, Michael Crain, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Denzil Smith and others. The story will show an operative of an organization known as Tenet, trying to prevent another war. It is said to be an epic action movie evolving from the world of international espionage.

Also Read | 'Tenet' Actor Himesh Patel Says Its Scale Is "incomprehensible", Praises Christopher Nolan

Tenet Release Date and More

Tenet was initially scheduled to release on July 17, 2020, but was postponed to July 31, and subsequently August 12, due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It was then reported to be delayed indefinitely. The makers are now eyeing for August 26 release at the international market, in seventy countries. Tenet will be out in the United States on September 3, in selected cities, and will hit China on September 4, 2020. The movie is written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.