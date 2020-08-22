Final 'Tenet' Trailer Promises Many Action Packed Sequences In Christopher Nolan's Next

Tenet is one of the most anticipated movies of the year as director Christopher Nolan explores the concept of time and the different ways in which time can function. Amidst the pandemic, the film will release on September 3, only in theatres that are open. The final trailer of the movie is out now and it promises to have a lot of action-packed sequences.

Read Also | Bipasha Basu On How Once A Producer Texted Her 'missing Your Smile': 'Got Me Really Angry'

Tenet’s trailer review

The trailer opens with John David Washington walking figuring out his surrounding and the trailer cuts to Clémence Poésy explaining to him how alternate world works. She tries to show him the difference between two bullets and how time works in different ways. The trailer shows glimpses of the opera house (Mumbai) sequence, and Dimple Kapadia is seen delivering dialogue in this trailer as well but it has not covered much of Mumbai.

In the trailer, Robert Pattinson is seen explaining to John David’s character that ‘time isn’t the problem, getting out alive is the problem’. The rest of the trailer is threaded with several action bits with people coming in with rifles and building exploding. It is hinted in the trailer that a movie could have war sequences as well.

Travis Scotts’ new single, The Plan is played in the background. While the previous trailers have revealed that the film will explore different concepts, this trailer added more sequences to give glimpses from the film. However, it still has not revealed ‘too much’ plot and leaves viewers confused yet intrigued.

As reported by EW, Christopher Nolan had called Tenet his ‘most ambitious project of his career’. Nolan had reportedly said that the film is not about time travel but how there are different ways in which time can function. It is not a physics lesson but it is about the inversion of time.

Read Also | Chiranjeevi's Birthday: 100 Actors Surprise The Star With Something Special; Read Details

The cast of the film

Tenet is being headlined by John David Washington, with some recurring actors for Nolan like Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Washington will be joined by the likes of Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki and Himesh Patel. It is unsure when Tenet will release in India and the other remaining countries in the wake of COVID-19.

Read Also | Ashish Chanchlani Reveals His Family Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Emotional Post

Watch 'Tenet' final trailer below.

Read Also | Global Telecast Of Digital Event: ‘Remembering Sushant’

Read Also | Vidya Balan's Mathematical Print Saree Bought By 20-yr-old Girl For A Whopping Cost; Read

Image credits: Tenet trailer screengrab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.