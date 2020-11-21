When Eijaz Khan Accepted Cheating On His Ex-girlfriend On A Reality Show

Eijaz Khan has been a part of the Indian television industry for quite some time now. The actor stayed away from the limelight for some time, but recently got back in a popular reality show and has been making headlines. According to a report by Pinkvilla Eijaz Khan was actually suffering from anxiety and depression issues because of which he took a break from the limelight. He confessed about cheating on his girlfriend of the time in a popular television talk show. Read more details here.

When Eijaz Khan confessed about cheating on his Ex

Eijaz Khan is a popular television personality who has been on various shows and talk shows. Juzzbatt is one such show hosted by another popular long-time television personality Rajeev Khandelwal. The two happen to be good friends and Rajeev’s show had its appeal to make the guests talk about their emotions and reach the part of themselves that they usually wouldn’t show their fans. During an episode last year when Eijaz Khan attended the show, host Rajeev asked him about his relationship struggles and all the other Eijaz Khan's controversy.

Eijaz Khan revealed on the show that he did cheat once while dating an actor and that was the only time, he ever cheated on anyone. He said that event churned his life and the breakup affected him a lot, but he couldn’t help it since he had made a mistake. According to india.com, The actor was the Naagin 3 star Anita Hassanandani. The two dated for quite a while until they broke up in 2010.

In an interview by Pinkvilla, the Tanu weds Manu actor spoke about the charges of sexual assault on him which were alleged by another ex-girlfriend of his. He revealed that they were quite good friends initially and due to some reasons she moved into his house and living under the same roof made the two close and there begun their relationship but after a few months he felt that the relationship wasn’t working out and this wasn’t what he wanted and asked to end the relationship. But she got carried away and tried to file a police complaint against him. He revealed because of this incident he couldn’t attend the Tanu weds Manu promotions and had to leave Mumbai for a few days.

