Did You Know Priya Bapat Completed Her Graduation In Mass Communication?

Priya Bapat made her acting debut as a child artist in 2000 with the film Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Priya Bapat's debut in the lead role was in 2008's Marathi film Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy. Bapat's movies like Kaksparsh and Aamhi Doghi gained her limelight in the film industry. Fans might be aware of Priya Bapat's movies' trivia, but did you know the actor is a Mass Communication student? Read ahead for more details.

Did you know that Priya Bapat is a Mass Communication student?

According to Super Stars Bio, Priya Bapat completed her Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication. The actor has also completed her graduation in Bachelor's in Arts, specialising in economics. As the report states, Priya Bapat has also completed a short course in film making while completing her graduation in Mass Communication.

Apart from big screens, Priya Bapat has also churned out theatre dramas. During her theatre days, the actor also tried her foot in anchoring TV shows. She hosted shows television shows like Kids World, Alpha Features, Good Morning Maharashtra, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Aamhi Travelkar and others. She had taken up anchoring as a new experiment.

Priya Bapat's net worth

Priya Bapat has churned out some superhit Marathi films like Aamhi Doghi, Gachchi, Vazandar, Timepass 2, Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, Happy Journey, Aandhali Koshimbir and many others. According to Bio Data Wiki, Priya Bapat's net worth is Rs 2 to 2.4 crores. The actor has also worked in Hindi films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. She made cameo appearances in these films.

Apart from films, Priya has also appeared in several television serials. Some of her Marathi serials include Shubhamkaroti, Adhuri Ek Kahani, Bandin, Damini and many others. Priya has also been part of web series Mayanagari-City of Dreams. This is a Hindi series streaming on Hotstar. Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series also stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Eijaz Khan and Siddharth Chandekar.

