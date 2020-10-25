Shawn Mendes-Camilla Cabello & Other Celebs Who Have Been In On-off Relationships

There has always been a significant amount of interest on social media and among fans about Hollywood celebrity couples. Fans are always curious about these celebs' personal lives and who they may be dating. Celeb couples being in now-on and now-off relationships is hardly new in the film industry. One such couple is Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello. Read ahead to know more about other celebrity couples who have been in on-off relationships in 2020.

Also read | Aditya Narayan And Ladylove Shweta Agarwal's Relationship Timeline: Know How They Met

Hollywood celebrity couples that have been in on-off relationships in 2020

1. Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello had been friends for a while before they started dating. They have posted pictures of their romantic moments on their respective social media. When they did not make an appearance on their social media, fans presumed that they had called it quits. Camilla Cabello posted a heart-warming post about Shawn’s new album Wonder. This post confirmed that they haven’t.

Also read | Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Relationship: Detailed Timeline Of The Telly Couple

2. Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset have had one of the rockiest relationships. The latest development in their relationship is that the Bodak Yello rapper has filed for divorce from husband Offset after three years of marriage. There had been news of Offset being unfaithful to Cardi B. Cardi B and Offset have a daughter together called Kulture. She let her fans and well-wishers know the reason for her divorce via her Instagram Live.

Also read | Eijaz Khan On His Relationships: 'Basic Nature Was To Play Passive-aggressive Person'

3. Halsey and Evan Peters.

According to a report by Insider, singer Halsey and actor Evan Peters are not in a relationship anymore. Halsey and Evan Peters started dating in 2019. In March 2020, Halsey deleted all the photos of Evan Peters from her social media which hinted that they are no longer together. The reason why they have parted ways is not confirmed by either of them.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Says 'child Is The Father Of Man' While Sharing Heartwarming Video

4. Noah Centino and Alexis Ren

According to Insider, Noah Centino and Alexis Ren started dating in 2019 when they went hiking with their friends. Noah Centino has also deleted a photo of him with Alexis where the couple is happily posing together. The reason why Noah Centino and Alexis Ren have split is unknown.

Image courtesy- @noahcentino Instagram

5. Zayn malik and Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are one of the dreamiest couples of Hollywood. They started dating in 2015. Gigi Hadid has also featured in Zayn’s song titled Pillowtalk. The two broke up officially in 2019. Fans were ecstatic when they got back together in January 2020 and also have a baby together.

Image courtesy- @camila_cabello Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.