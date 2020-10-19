Eijaz Khan On His Relationships: 'Basic Nature Was To Play Passive-aggressive Person'

Popular TV actor Eijaz Khan, who is widely known for his show Kkavyanjali, talked about his past relationships and cited a few reasons, which ruined them. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Eijaz Khan stated that he often projected his insecurities and childhood trauma on his partners. In a brief conversation, Eijaz also labelled himself as the passive-aggressive person in his relationships.

Eijaz on his past relationships

Interestingly, for Pinkvilla's section Untold Stories, Eijaz Khan talked about being mocked during difficult times, perceptions about him, sustaining multiple injuries, battling depression and failed relationships. Elaborating about his love-life, Eijaz asserted that he has learned many lessons during his relationships. Adding further, Khan said that primarily he used to be "an idiot" while sharing how he imposed certain patterns on his partners which left them confused.

The 45-year-old actor also opened up on how he screwed his life by hating his life. Explaining the best part of it, Eijaz said that he realised how he could have repaired those relationships. He further added that the only way was to repair his relationship with himself. Khan also revealed that he believed that he was enjoying his life while hating it. Later, he concluded and said that now he has started loving himself.

As the conversation moved ahead, the Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey actor also revealed about being told hurtful things after he hurt his shoulder before the launch of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa, a reality show he was going to participate in. He recalled the incident, which happened three days before the launch of the show. Eijaz shared that during the rehearsal, the girl fell on his shoulder. Eijaz asserted that there were people who said that 'we cannot give you handicap advantages; we are not running a special need dance show'.

Eijaz Khan's TV shows

Coming to the professional front of Eijaz Khan, his repertoire includes numerous popular TV shows, such as Kahin Toh Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Laut Aao Trisha, among many others. Apart from TV, in 2019, he was seen in two web series, Halala and Mayanagari-City of Dreams. The actor was also seen in a couple of Bollywood films, including Tanu Weds Manu series.

