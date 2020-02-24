When Hina Khan Recreated Lata Mangeshkar's 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' On Bigg Boss 11

Ever since Hina Khan dipped her toes in the television industry with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Apart from being known as an actor to watch out for, Hina Khan is also known for her singing ability. Here is a throwback to the time when Hina Khan sang a Lata Mangeshkar classic in Bigg Boss 11 which left the contestants amazed. Here are the details.

As seen in one of the most popular episodes of Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan, who made it to the finale of the show, was seen delivering a stirring rendition of the Lata Mangeshkar classic, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon. The actor also mimicked the legendary singer and mentioned that singing was way different before then what it is today. While Hina’s hidden talent impressed fans of Bigg Boss 13, the actor also managed to leave the contestants of the show tongue-tied. Contestant Shilpa Shinde, who took the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 11 home, also appreciated Hina. Shinde also joked that Hina sounded like a broken record. Take a look:

Hina on the work front

Earlier this year, Hina was seen in the web series, Damaged 2, which streamed on Hungama Play. Damaged Season 2 is the second installment of Hungama's blockbuster original show, Damaged. Just like the first season, Damaged Season 2 is a psychological crime drama with a strong female character at the helm of the story.

However, the makers twisted the plot of the new season of the show by including supernatural characters, adding to fans’ anticipation. The actor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Lines. Starring Hina Khan, Rishi Bhutani and Farida Jalal in the leading roles, Lines follows the story of an innocent Kashmiri girl. Helmed by Hussein Khan, the much-awaited film is expected to hit the theatres later this year.

(Promo image source: Hina Khan Instagram)

