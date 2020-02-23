Hina Khan Knows How To Rock Nude Lipstick Like True Fashionista, See Pics

Television actor Hina Khan, who also marked her Bollywood debut recently, has transformed herself from bahu to babe. Vikram Bhatt, the director of her debut film Hacked, has also said in an interview that she has a unique sense of style and that has made her a fashion icon. Hina Khan's social media has also made it evident.

The Akshara fame actor has always managed to bag praises and love from her followers and fans on social media. Every time, Hina Khan shares her new look, within a few hours her fans pour in endless love in the comments section. Interestingly, many of her pictures show her love for nude shade lipstick. Catch some of Hina Khan's best nude lipstick looks below:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor complemented her all-pink look with a nude shade lipstick. Keeping the jewellery minimum, Hina Khan wore an opera necklace. the comments section of the slideshow is flooded with heart and fire emoticons.

The Damaged 2 actor matched her blue floral outfit with a shade of nude lipstick. She added a pair of hoop earrings to her outfit. Her wavy hairstyle also caught the attention of her fans and followers.

The 32-year-old actor looked stunning in a red and white chequered dress, she wore a couple of weeks back. She matched her nude shade with the red look. The actor also decorated her hair with a pearl-golden hairpin.

The Hacked actor again donned a floral outfit. She wore a full-sleeves pink floral dress for a photo-shoot. The actor highlighted her mesmerising eyes and shiny hair while posing for the slideshow.

