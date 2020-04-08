When Hrithik Roshan Shared His Philosophy Of Fitness And Said 'it Requires Discipline'

Hrithik Roshan made a grand entry in Bollywood with the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actor developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many more. In his recent movie War, Hrithik Roshan was widely appreciated for his physique. Here’s what once Hrithik Roshan said when asked about maintaining a fit body.

In an old interview, Hrithik Roshan said that for maintaining a fit body, one needs to have a holistic approach towards fitness. According to the actor, it requires discipline, education, information and guidance to reach the goal. Hrithik Roshan in the interview also said that health and fitness are not just about the lean body or the exercise. One’s mind, heart and spirit everything needs to be developed along with the body. In 2018, Hrithik Roshan co-created workouts and routines for Curefit under his brand HRX. At the launch event, he mentioned that one contribution he can make for his fans would be through health and fitness.

For the movie Super 30 that released in the same year as War, Hrithik had to increase a bit of weight. He planned to transform himself after Super 30 because he knew that he was going to play the role of an army officer in War that required him to have a lean physique. Fans were shocked to see the 45-year-old actor's transformation. He also mentioned that it was not at all easy for him to transform in such a less amount of time. Hrithik had to maintain a strict diet and he also talked about intermediate fasting.

