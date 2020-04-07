Nora Fatehi Fangirls Over Hrithik Roshan, Wants To Work With The 'amazing Performer'

Nora Fatehi let her inner Hrithik Roshan fangirl loose at a recent interaction on a chat show as she revealed that she is in awe of the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor. She also expressed her desire to work with Hrithik in the future as she called him 'an amazing performer'. The Garmi star reportedly wants to work with him really soon as she is a fan of everything Hrithik does onscreen.

Read | Nora Fatehi reveals struggle in early days of career; says 'I worked as a waitress'

While in conversation with the host, Nora Fatehi also spoke about the struggles she had to endure at the beginning of her career in the film industry. Nora shot to fame with her wild card entry in the 9th season of the television reality show Bigg Boss and there has been no turning back for her ever since. The Bollywood diva is currently at home amid the nationwide lockdown and has been entertaining her fans with funny videos and memes through her social media account.

Read | Nora Fatehi stars in the hilarious 'Coronasito' version of Fonsi's song 'Despacito'

Nora Fatehi had also shared a video earlier last week expressing her concern about the current global situation. Through the video message, she had urged her fans to remain calm and keep their mental health in check and not fall victim to the fear-mongering prevalent due to the COVID-19 scare.

Have a look:

Read | Nora Fatehi's charming smile in all THESE pictures will surely steal your heart

What's next for Nora Fatehi?

The actor was last seen onscreen in the Prabhudeva directorial Street Dancer 3D along with Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan and Aashiqui 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor. Nora will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's war action film Bhuj: The Pride Of India opposite Singham actor Ajay Devgn. The film also features actors Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt among many others and is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

Read | Nora Fatehi's throwback picture from Malta gives just the perfect summer vibes, see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.