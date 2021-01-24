When Ileana D'Cruz Revealed She Wanted Her 'ideal Match' To Be Into 'music' And 'books'

Barfi! star Ileana D'Cruz has always managed to keep limelight at bay when it comes to her love life. However, in one of her past interviews with Shibani Dandekar, Ileana had candidly spoken about love and relationships. During her interaction with Shibani on The Love.Laugh.Live Show, the Pagalpanti actor had revealed what she prefers her partner to be into, out of sports, books, movies and music.

When does Ileana D'Cruz want her future beau to be into?

Back in January 2020, Ileana D'Cruz had appeared on Romedy Now's The Love.Laugh.Live Show, hosted by Shibani Dandekar. In her interview with Shibani on the celebrity talk show, Ileana had shared her views on relationships and her expectations from her beau-to-be in a segment called 'Ok Cupid'. In her conversation with the show host, the 33-year-old answered a bunch of questions, wherein she spilt the beans about dating a messy guy, revealed what, according to her, is the sexiest in a man and also shed some light on what she prefers her partner be into.

When Shibani asked Ileana, "Which would you prefer your ideal match to be more into- sports, books, movies or music?", the latter replied saying, "I would say music and books. But, if the music is completely different from what I'm into then it could be hell". Furthermore, Ileana had also shared her views about dating a messy guy and went on to reveal her real-life dating experience.

While playing the game, the Mubarakan actor was asked to share her take on whether she would date a messy guy. In her response, Ileana was quick to respond saying she's an 'OCD freak'. However, she revealed having dated a messy guy in the past and said it's the 'connection' that matters to her the most. She stated, "I am a bit of an OCD freak and I have dated someone who is really messy. But then, he gave me the leeway of cleaning up his stuff because it would drive me crazy. So, it depends. If the connection is there, it’s there. I mean, sometimes it just doesn’t make sense".

Check out the full interview below:

