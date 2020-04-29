When Irrfan Khan Directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui In An Episode Of A 1990s TV Show

Irrfan Khan's demise has left a huge void in the Indian film industry. Irrfan Khan was known for his excellent choice in roles. He has worked with several actors, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is also one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Not many people know that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was directed by Irrfan Khan in a TV show. Aseem Chhabra’s biography of Irrfan Khan has an interesting revelation in it.

The biography is titled as Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan have been seen as rivals with the healthy competition but they both have always spoken very highly of each other. The book reveals that Irrfan Khan has actually directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the episodes of a TV show, Banegi Apni Baat. The TV series was an Indian drama series that aired in the 1990s.

Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise has left a big void in the entertainment industry. The actor breathed his last at the age of 53 on the morning of April 29. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for a colon infection. The actor was diagnosed with rare cancer in 2018 and had a couple of rough years since then.

Irrfan Khan’s team released an official statement on the death of the actor.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

