Irrfan Khan Death: Yuvraj Singh Recalls Own Struggles, Says Actor 'fought Till The End'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 29. The actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour (a type of cancer) in 2018, had been admitted to the hospital for a colon infection on Tuesday, March 28, i.e. one day before he passed away. Upon the tragic news of the actor’s demise, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and passed his condolences to Irrfan Khan’s family.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Movies On Prime Video To Watch And Relive The Legend's Acting

Irrfan Khan death: Yuvraj Singh recalls own struggles with cancer

Upon hearing the Irrfan Khan death news, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and recalled his own struggles with cancer. In the caption, the 2011 World Cup hero wrote that he is well aware of the “journey” and “pain” the actor must have endured and believed that Irrfan Khan “fought till the end”. Yuvraj Singh added that he hoped the actor is in a better place now before passing his condolences to his family.

Irrfan Khan death: Yuvraj Singh's touching tweet for the actor

I know the journey I know the pain and I know he fought till the end some are lucky to survive some don’t I’m sure you are in a better place now Irfan Khan my condolence to your family. May his soul rip — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 29, 2020

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Hansika Mourn The Loss

Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and played throughout the World Cup that year with his condition, which he was unaware of during the tournament despite facing its symptoms. In spite of his illness, the cricketer played his heart out in the tournament as India went on to lift the World Cup after a gap of 28 years. Singh was later adjudged as ‘Player of the Tournament’ for his heroics in the marquee event.

Irrfan Khan death: Irrfan Khan movies

Throughout his Bollywood career, Irrfan Khan appeared in several critically-acclaimed films like Paan Singh Tomar (2012), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Piku (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). Irrfan Khan movies also included several Hollywood tent-poles like Jurassic World (2015), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and Life of Pi (2012).

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death: Actor Kunal Kemmu Pays His Profound Respects To 'one Of A Kind' Actor

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death: Actor Gets A Final Heartfelt Tribute From Angad Bedi & Neha Dhupia As He Passes Away