Irrfan Khan Death: Mayank Agarwal Reveals His Favourite Films Of Deceased Actor In Tribute

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan lost his battle against life and passed away at the age of 54 on Wednesday. The news about Irrfan Khan's death came as a shock not only for the Bollywood fraternity but also his fans worldwide. The social media was flooded with condolence messages following Irrfan Khan's death news. Team India cricketer Mayank Agarwal also took to Twitter and paid tribute to the actor after learning about the Irrfan Khan death news.

Also read: Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Harsha Bhogle Expresses Grief, Pays Tribute To Film Star's Work

Irrfan Khan death: Mayank Agarwal posts heartfelt message

In his tweet, Mayank Agarwal not only posted a photo of a young Irrfan Khan but also wrote about his favourite Irrfan Khan movies. Incidentally, all those Irrfan Khan movies had been received well commercially and by critics alike in the past. Here's Mayank Agarwal's post -

Lunchbox, Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi. Some of my favorites.



What an actor. Gone too soon!



May God give his friends and family the strength through these difficult times. #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/9c3JEtjT89 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 29, 2020

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Death: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag Lead Cricket World's Tributes

Irrfan Khan death: What is the Irrfan Khan cause of death?

The Irrfan Khan cause of death is said to be a severe colon infection he had while being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. According to various reports, the actor was kept under observation for colon infection at the hospital after suffering a breathing problem following the loss of his mother last Saturday. The actor had announced that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Also read: Irrfan Khan Death: Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Terrific Actor In Emotional Tribute

Irrfan Khan death: Irrfan Khan movies in Hollywood

Apart from acting in Bollywood movies, Irrfan Khan was also praised for his acting in Hollywood. Some of the Irrfan Khan movies in Hollywood showed the actor's versatility. His performances in movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Inferno, Jurassic World, and Life of Pi threw him into Hollywood limelight.

Also read: Mayank Agarwal Follows Ajinkya Rahane By Turning Into Chef At Home; Watch Video

Irrfan Khan death: Irrfan Khan Bollywood hits

Some of the Bollywood movies in which Irrfan Khan was praised for his performance include Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015), Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).