Irrfan Khan Death: Sanjay Manjrekar Pays A Heartwarming Tribute To The Versatile Actor

Sanjay Manjrekar came forward and offered his last respects to the iconic actor and National Award winner Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday after his long battle from cancer. Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 54 after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Angrezi Medium star was under observation for colon infection.

READ: Irrfan Khan Death: Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Terrific Actor In Emotional Tribute

'A global star': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar compared Khan with the late Om Puri who was another eminent personality in the field of acting and then went on to mention that just like Om Puri even 'The Lunchbox' actor was a global star and that both the incredible artists had achieved stardom and success only through their brilliant acting skills.

Like Om Puri, Irrfan Khan too was a global star with stardom & success achieved only through their brilliant acting skills. Both not with us anymore. How sad is that...#RIPIrrfanKhan — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 29, 2020

READ: Irrfan Khan Death: Mayank Agarwal Reveals His Favourite Films Of Deceased Actor In Tribute

Irrfan Khan death: Sachin Tendulkar expresses Grief after the actor's death on Wednesday

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Wednesday to pay his condolences after hearing the Irrfan Khan death news. The 2011 World Cup winner praised the actor's work and called him as one of his favourites. Sachin Tendulkar added that he was a fan of Irrfan Khan movies and had watched Angrezi Medium, which released months before his death. Tendulkar added that acting came effortlessly to the Paan Singh Tomar star and wished that his soul rests in peace.

Irrfan Khan death: Irrfan Khan movies that won the hearts of the audience

Irrfan Khan has been part of Bollywood and Hollywood projects but there are a couple of Irrfan Khan movies that showed how brilliant the actor was. Some his best work includes the Academy Award-nominated and his debut film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015), Hindi Medium (2017) and his final movie Angrezi Medium (2020).

READ: Dwayne Bravo Confirms Working On Song To Pay CSK 'Thala' MS Dhoni Special Tribute

Andre Russell Turns 32: KKR Star Hammers 13-ball 48* Vs RCB In IPL 2019; Watch Video