When Jennifer Lopez Broke Conventional Outfit Rules And Looked Stylish

Jennnifer Lopez is one of the highly successful musical artists in the industry. She has sold over 70 million records across the world and has delivered some stunning performances in live shows. Some of her most memorable songs include On The Floor, Booty, Ain't Your Mama, Papi, Love Don't Cost a Thing, If You Had My Love, I'm into You, Te Guste, and many more.

The actor is an avid social media user. She has been giving the audience some major fashion goals and has time and again broken some outfit rules and embraced her personal fashion style and that has been inspiring fans to do the same. With all that said now, here are some of the instances when Jennifer Lopez broke outfit rules but still looked fabulous:

Times when Jennifer Lopez broke outfit rules

Not wearing sweatpants on a date

Many of them don't wear sweatsuits on dates but Jennifer Lopez has broken the outfit rule. Jennifer Lopez has been spotted wearing sweatshirts and pants for dinners with Alex Rodriguez. The actor makes the casual style appear cute and polished.

Sequins are only for after-hours

Sequins usually opted for dinners and parties after-hours. Many opt for sparkly and glittery dresses for evening and late-night parties. However, Jennifer Lopez has been spotted often donning the outfit during the daytime too.

ALSO READ | From Jennifer Lopez To Gal Gadot - Hollywood Celebs Enjoying Their Quarantine Period

Contrasting neutral shades

Many usually try to opt for all-nude, which is from head-to-toe. Jennifer Lopez has often been spotted breaking all-beige look. The singer was once spotted layering neutral shaded outfits and wearing some contrasting coloured outfits.

Opting for hats indoors

Many opt for donning hats only outdoors, maybe on beaches and during outings. Jennifer Lopez has worn them during various events including red carpets. The singer rather looked chic in the outfit.

ALSO READ | Beyonce To Jennifer Lopez: Pantsuit Dresses Inspired By Various Popular Singers

Opting for fewer statement pieces

Be it for parties or events or brunches, many don't want to opt for too many accessories and stick around one or two statement pieces. However, Jennifer Lopez has been time and again broken this outfit rule. She has been spotted donning several statement pieces. From hats to hoop earrings, she has got it all covered.

Overalls are only for kids

Jennifer Lopez has been seen donning and adding an extra edge to the youthful staples, like overalls. Once can wear jumpsuits by wearing a button-down shirt beneath the overalls. To team up with the outfit once can even carry a structured handbag.

ALSO READ | Lady Gaga To Katy Perry: Hollywood Celebs Who Are In Love With Desi Designers

Not being Matchy

It is not always necessary to contrast the coat, blouse, belt, shoes, and bag. Going matching can work wonders too. Jennifer Lopez has been time and again spotted wearing an all-white spring looks.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.