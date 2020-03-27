The Debate
From Jennifer Lopez To Gal Gadot - Hollywood Celebs Enjoying Their Quarantine Period

Hollywood News

Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Gal Gadot and Dua Lipa are spending their quarantine time in the best possible way. Read on to know more details.

Written By Shraddha Chaugule | Mumbai
jennifer lopez

With several events like movie promotions, movie releases and parties being kept on hold, celebrities are coming up with new and interesting ways to stay occupied. Several Hollywood celebrities are working their way through the COVID-19 outbreak in a very enlightening way. From witty videos to self-improvement activities, celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Gal Gadot, Miley Cyrus and many more are spending their quarantine time by engaging in various activities. Read on to know more:

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and partner Alex Rodriguez's quarantined time seems to be more fun. They may not be able to leave their houses, but they seem to be spending some quality family time. Here's a post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

ALSO READ | When Jennifer Lopez Collaborated With French Montana For Some "Unforgettable" Songs

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman seems to be doing justice to her character in real life when she belted out John Lennon's Imagine. Later, several celebrities including Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, and Kaia Gerber joined with aims to inspire hope amidst the increasing panic among people due to the pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez’s Amazing Live Performances To Watch On YouTube; See Videos

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus initiated a program that contains videos related to health and wellness. The video series titled Bright Minded contains tips from experts. Not only did she start video series, but she also brought in her fellow friends including Demi Lovato and Rita Ora, who make a special appearance in the video series. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez's Ex Of 10 Years David Cruz Passes Away At 51

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa carried out some interesting self-care routines with partner Anwar Hadid. The two can be seen wearing face masks and posing for some funny pics. Check out the selfie taken by Dua Lipa:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

ALSO READ | Here's Why You Need To Check Out Jennifer Lopez's Documentary 'Dance Again'

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
