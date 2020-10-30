When Kapoor Clan's Pictures Of Christmas Brunch In 2017 Made Headlines On Social Media

Each year, the Kapoors organise their traditional Christmas brunch party. Recently, a picture from the Christmas celebrations of the year 2017 is going viral on social media. As seen in the pictures, the annual Christmas brunch was held as per schedule at late actor Shashi Kapoor's Juhu home in Mumbai. Take a look at some of the throwback pictures of Christmas celebrations.

Inside pictures from grand Kapoor Christmas brunch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were among the first ones to arrive with their toddler Taimur. Joining them at the brunch were adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, followed by Ranbir's parents late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Moreover, Karisma Kapoor was also present with her daughter Samiera and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Karisma and Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor looked adorable in a Santa hat. Take a look at the picture below:

Kareena Kapoor's photos from Christmas celebrations

Like every year, the Kapoor clan always organises bashes for Christmas. From enjoying brunch to late-night celebration, the family never fails to give celebration and family goals with their images. Take a look at some of the pictures from their Christmas bashes over the year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's photos

There are strong speculations of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt taking their relationship to the next level. From attending star-studded Bollywood parties together to impressing fans with their public appearances, the adorable couple has been constantly making headlines for their rumoured relationship for a long time now. Take a look at a few pictures that showcase their brewing chemistry.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2. The movie was a sequel to his previous 1991 film Sadak. The sequel featured Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the biographical movie Sanju. He will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The sci-fi movie also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Along with this, he will also be seen in Karan Malhotra’s adventure-action film Shamshera opposite Vani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt. Shamshera revolves around the story of a dacoit tribe who took charge in fights for their rights and independence against the British Raj.

