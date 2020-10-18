When Ranbir Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Donned Chef's Hat At Kapoors' Get Together; See Pics

Back in 2017, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures that featured Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, all busy in the kitchen. Ranbir had turned a sous-chef for his brother-in-law, Saif, at the Kapoors' get-together. As seen in the pictures, while Ranbir was busy chopping some vegetables, Saif, on the other hand, was cooking them on the gas.

The photo-collage also featured Zahan Kapoor, who was busy doing the barbeque. More so, sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma also posed for a cosy picture. Sharing the photos, Karisma wrote, 'Our very own #masterchefs. #cookout#barbaque#flambéing#foodies #myfamily#friends#lovelyevening#aboutlastnight.'

Recently, the Kapoor clan got together for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 40th birthday. Riddhima, the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, turned 40 on Tuesday, September 15. Giving a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations, her cousin, Karisma Kapoor, shared a series of photos on Instagram that also featured Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

While the birthday girl pulled off a black outfit, Kareena and Karisma kept it casual with shirts and trousers. More so, Alia Bhatt sported an off-white dress in the photos. Sharing the pictures, Karisma Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for Riddhima. She wrote, 'Happy 40th birthday! So glad we got to celebrate with you!'. Karisma also shared several glimpses of the party on her Instagram story.

This year, the Kapoors also set the internet ablaze during the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations. The entire family gathered for the happy occasion and pictures from the same flared all over the internet. On August 3, Kareena treated fans to a slew of family pictures that featured Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Armaan and Aadar Jain, Agastya Nanda, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others.

However, Karisma was missing from one of the functions. Soon, a few days later, Karisma Kapoor also joined her fam-jam for another get-together along with parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Armaan- Anissa Malhotra, Saif, Taimur and Kareena, and others. Take a look at all the photos below.

