Kareena Kapoor Looks Beguiling As She Flaunts Baby Bump In Shimmery Outfit

Kareena Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a picture wherein the actor was seen dotting a shimmery outfit. While her baby bump was visible her stunning outfit grabbed several eyeballs. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's picture below.

The news of Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy left fans in awe. Fans couldn't control their excitement. In the picture, Kareena wore a shimmery dress that perfectly sculpted her body. Her hair was neatly tucked at the back in a tight ponytail. She was seen promoting a phone brand as her caption read, "Check out my new #GalaxyNote20 Ultra 5G Swipe to know more". Kareena dotted a minimalistic makeup look. Take a look at the picture below.

Kareena Kapoor's photo

Kareena Kapoor teamed up with Karisma for a shoot

Bebo shared a boomerang on her Instagram handle wherein the actor was seen prepping for a shoot at home. The actor started work with her sister Karisma after she returned from Delhi. Kareena was seen finishing off her professional commitments before the due date. In the video, Kareena and Karisma were seen twinning with each other, while Bebo was getting her makeup done. The Kapoor sisters were seen having a fun time shooting at home. Kareena captioned the post 'double trouble' with a #SisterSquad. Kareena had reposted the boomerang from Karisma's Instagram handle who had captioned the post, "Working with the sis always the best". Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram below.

More about Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. Bollywood's star couple had announced the news of the pregnancy in August. They announced the news in an official statement and thanked the well-wishers for their prayers and support. The statement read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". Kareena and Saif's first child Taimur Ali Khan has gained immense popularity. He often features in Kareena Kapoor's photos and is seen having a gala time with his mother.

