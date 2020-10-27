Unseen Pic Of The Day: When The Bhatts And Kapoors Were All Smile In This Happy Picture

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently hosted a birthday bash for her mother Soni Razdan on Sunday, October 25, 2020, with only a few family members in attendance. Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen picture from the birthday party. In the picture, one can see the Bhatt sisters posing along with the Kapoor clan.

In the picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his family, including his mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara Sahni along with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan can be seen all smiles for the camera. The picture has already been making rounds on the internet and fans are gushing over how adorable the picture is. Ranbir can be seen sporting a lavender coloured t-shirt, Shaheen can be seen donning a pink and white outfit, Alia can be seen wearing a pink off-shoulder top, Neetu can be seen wearing a black and white outfit, and Riddhima can be seen donning a printed kurta. Take a look at the picture below.

Alia wishes mother Soni on her birthday

As Soni Razdan turned a year older on October 25, 2020, Alia took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her mom. Along with the photo, Alia penned a heartfelt note for Soni. In the pic, the mother-daughter duo could be seen striking a bright and happy pose for the camera. While the actor sported a pink strapless dress, Soni donned off a white ethnic outfit. Soni Razdan was quick to respond to post and went on to thank Alia for all the love and called it ‘the best day ever’. Take a look at the post below.

Alia Bhatt crosses 50M followers mark on Instagram

Alia Bhatt's Instagram has reached 50 million followers recently. The actor penned a lengthy note for her fans and well-wishers to mark the win. Nevertheless, she also shared something that she had discovered in the last few months. Alia said social media links, people, it excites people and it entertains everyone as well, but it doesn't determine who people really are. 'I was as happy and as grateful as I am today even when I was 5, 5 or 50 K love,' she wrote.

