Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif And Taimur Sporting Ramones Tees Defines 'family Twinning'

Amid coronavirus outbreak, countries the world over have imposed lockdowns in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. People are urged to stay home and practice quarantine. Almost every celebrity is urging and requesting their fans and followers to stay home amidst all this.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spending her time under self-isolation with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and her 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram gives a glimpse of their fun times together during the lockdown. Recently, a photo grid of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan went viral on the Internet.

An interesting fact about the viral photo was that the Khan family was seen twinning in similar printed tees. They were spotted wearing black Ramones tees. Kareena Kapoor Khan sported the tee with ripped denim jeans and Saif Ali Khan paired the classic band's tee with knee ripped jeans. However, the youngest of the clan, Taimur Ali Khan, stole the show with his chic fashion statement. Take a look at the viral photo of Kareena, Saif and Taimur Ali Khan.

Amid the lockdown, Kareena has kept her fans entertained with Instagram updates featuring the father-son duo in the middle of their many activities while at home. Recently, she shared an adorable picture of Saif and Taimur where Saif Ali Khan can be seen with scissors in his hand to give his son a haircut while Taimur sits patiently with wet hair to get one. Kareena Kapoor also has previously posted pictures of Saif and Taimur's creative wall-painting session and gardening while under lockdown. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post with her family during the lockdown.

