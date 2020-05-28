When Kareena Kapoor Revealed Taimur's Reaction To Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kareena’ Tattoo

People express their love in all forms. From sending love letters or chocolates to posting an update on social media, celebrities too express their love for their significant others in all forms. Some even get each other's names tattooed on their body. Saif Ali Khan has done that for his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and he has her name inked on his forearm. In an old interview, Kareena revealed her son Taimur's reaction on seeing the tattoo.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Malaika Arora: Who's Gym Outfit Inspired You The Most?

Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to Saif Ali Khan's tattoo

Kareena and Saif met on the sets of Tashan and the two started datind each other. It was during this time that Saif had inked ‘Kareena’ on his forearm in Hindi, which created quite a stir. Now, the couple is married and are a happy family of three after they welcomed their adorable son,Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur is almost three-and-a-half-years old now and has a better understanding of things. According to media portals, he often asks his father, Saif, about the Kareena tattoo that he has inked on his forearm. Revealing the same in an interview with a media portal, Kareena Kapoor shared that every time little Tim Tim asks his abba about the tattoo, he replies that “This is your amma's name", and that makes Kareena really happy.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Candid About Hubby Saif Ali Khan, Shares How He Has ‘changed’ Her

For those who are wondering what made Saif get himself inked in the first place, the actor shared in an event that he drew inspiration for getting inked from former footballer David Beckham. Beckham has done something similar for his wife Victoria Beckham. He got ‘Victoria’ inked on his right hand in an elegant font. Further sharing about the gesture that speaks a lot about the commitment that he has had towards Kareena from the start, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor shared to a news portal that the tattoo was a pretty serious commitment. He also added that he can wave it in her face every time she calls him a 'Casanova'.

Upcoming movies

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, in which she shared screen space with Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The next project that she is working on is Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Saif will appear in an upcoming comedy-horror flick named Bhoot Police.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.