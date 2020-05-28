Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Malaika Arora: Who's Gym Outfit Inspired You The Most?

Actor Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are rightly called as the fashion icons of Bollywood. Right from their ethnic looks and saree looks to their casual looks, everything they wear becomes a trend. Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also amongst the few celebrities who started the trendy gym look. The two fashion divas also own a pair of matching athleisure pants and are spotted wearing them on their way to workout. Here's a picture of two that will inspire you to style the outfit in two different ways.

Malaika Arora or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who's casual look inspired you the most?

Malika Arora

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan cafe/Instagram

Malaika Arora paired her pair of athleisure pants with a round neck tee. She wore a pair of reflectors as she was spotted walking out of her gym. Her hair was tied in a tight bun on top of her head. Malaika Arora wore a pair of black slippers that made her entire look comfy and casual. Malaika Arora went for a completely natural look, with no makeup on.

Also Read: Salman Khan Wants ‘younger Generation’ To Listen To 'Bhai Bhai' Song Again & Again

Also Read: Bhumi-Konkana's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' To Release On OTT?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan cafe/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo wore her pair of athleisure pants with a round neck full sleeve black t-shirt. Kareena Kapoor Khan too wore a pair of reflectors with her outfit. Her hair was left open as she was seen walking back to her car. She wore a pair of blue and pink shoes to complete her entire look, looking casual and stylish.

Although their pants were strikingly similar, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan had different ways to style their outfit. While Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a pair of shoes, Malaika Arora wore comfy chappals with her outfit. Malaika Arora opted for a half sleeve tee while Kareena Kapoor Khan went for a full-sleeve t-shirt.

Malaika Arora tied her hair in a tight bun while Kareena Kapoor Khan left her hair open. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are complete fitness freaks and are often spotted outside the gym in different stylish gym outfits, one could easily take inspiration from.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Or Parineeti Chopra: Who Styled The Co-ord Set Better?

Also Read: Kiara Advani Or Aditi Rao Hydari: Who Rocked Nikhil Thampi Designed Outfit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.