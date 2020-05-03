Kriti Sanon Featured In These Popular Arijit Singh Songs So Far

Kriti Sanon is one of the known actors in Bollywood. The actor has acted in various films over the years and has also featured in many Bollywood songs. There are some movie songs that went on to become more popular and gained immense views on social media. Some of her movie songs are also sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh. Take a look at times when Kriti Sanon featured in Arijit Singh's songs

When Kriti Sanon featured in Arijit Singh's songs

Main Tera Boyfriend

Main Tera Boyfriend has received over 336 million views on YouTube and is one of the popular songs from Kriti Sanon's Raabta. The music video of Main Tera Boyfriend features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The song has also received over 1.2 million likes on YouTube. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. The lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar. The song was officially released by T-Series on May 22, 2017.

Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan

This song is also from the movie Raabta. The song has gained 29 million views on YouTube and it features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The song released on June 13, 2017, by T-Series. The song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan's lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Shadab & Altamash Faridi.

Ik Vaari Aa

The song has received over 33 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics of the song are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music direction is done by Pritam. Ik Vaari Aa released on June 14, 2017.

Chal Wahan Jaate Hain

The song has received over 77 million views on YouTube and is sung by Arijit Singh. The music director of the song is Amaal Malik. The song features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The lyrics of the song are written by Rashmi Virag.

