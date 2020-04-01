Kriti Sanon Lists Precautions & Urges For Safety While Grocery Shopping; Watch

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has shared an important video message regarding the precautions to be followed amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Panipat actor has urged her fans to maintain social distance even while stepping out to buy groceries. The video message has been shared by a Government agency through their Twitter handle.

Kriti Sanon has listed precautions for every step in case of going out of the house. She said, "If you're stepping out to buy grocery make sure that you're at least at a six feet distance from each other. Do not touch anything, Wear a mask. Do not touch your face. Come back. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Sanitize everything that you've touched. If you're going in a lift, press the buttons not with your hands but with your elbows. If you're a righty, use your left hand to open all the door and the doorknobs. Stay positive. Stay fit. Stay at home."

Have a look:

.@kritisanon asks people to maintain #SocialDistancing while stepping out to buy groceries and to wash hands effectively#IndiaFightsCorona #BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/DD9KSU2gxO — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, celebrities across the film industry have been contributing to the PM CARES fund and state government relief funds to aid in the relief efforts as the nation entered day 8 of the 21-day lockdown on Wednesday. Stars have also contributed to help the daily wage workers who are directly impacted by the lockdown, by feeding them meals and other essentials. Some have come out to help the workers specifically of the film industry.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, more than 1500 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 302. Thirty eight deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi also announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25.

