When Mahesh Bhatt Revealed He Is Dating Soni Razdan To A 10 Year-old Pooja Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan have been married for over three decades now. However, their love story was not a smooth sail for either of them. Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan fell for each other when Mahesh Bhatt was still married to Kiran Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt even had two children, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt when the two fell for each other. Things were very complicated in the family because of all this. However, Mahesh Bhatt had opened up about all these happenings on Simi Garewal’s talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Mahesh Bhatt revealed that he did not hide anything from his daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt had told Pooja Bhatt everything about Soni Razdan and himself even though Pooja Bhatt was just 10 years old. Talking about Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt having issues with Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt admitted that things were rough between them at the beginning. Mahesh Bhatt said that there was resentment from Pooja and Rahul as they saw Soni Razdan as someone who took their father away from them.

Mahesh Bhatt further said that he let them express their rage, their anger. However, he also revealed that he did not hide anything from daughter Pooja Bhatt even though she was just 10 years old at that time. He said that he went ahead and told Pooja about what was going on with her father and Soni Razdan. Talking about her reaction to all this Mahesh Bhatt had said that she just looked at him and shook her head which left him confused as he could not understand what it meant.

On the same show, Soni Razdan had also revealed that she did have a few fights with Kiran when she was dating Mahesh Bhatt. She further revealed that once the two got married, things settled down and she developed a good relationship with Kiran over the years. Talking about Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Soni Razdan had said that they have a wonderful mother and she did not have the responsibilities of Pooja and Rahul ever.

