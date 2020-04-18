Ajay Devgn's 'Zakhm' Marked The Last Film For Mahesh Bhatt As A Director; Read Trivia

Quick links:
Ajay Devgn has experimented with all genres and excelled in all of them. The two-time National award-winning actor started his career as an action hero in the 1991 released film Phool Aur Kante. The actor performed a full split while staying on two bikes and his stunt become instantly famous and is till date referred to as the 'Ajay Devgn stunt'.
ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha & Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Action Jackson' Had Some Good Tracks | Check Videos
After his debut, he has been part of many successful films like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Company, Gangaajal, Golmaal Series, Singham and many more. Zakhm was one such film, which came as one of the blockbusters of Ajay Devgn. The plot of the film revolved around a son going against all odds to give his dead mother the burial she had desired. Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial 'Zakhm' made people laud his performance as an actor and he also earned a National Award for the film.
ALSO READ: Here Are Some Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Collaborations With Director Milan Luthria
ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Praises CM Uddhav Thackeray For Work Against COVID-19, Javed Akhtar Hails BMC
ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Collaborations With Director Kuku Kohli
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.