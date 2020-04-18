Ajay Devgn's 'Zakhm' Marked The Last Film For Mahesh Bhatt As A Director; Read Trivia

Ajay Devgn has experimented with all genres and excelled in all of them. The two-time National award-winning actor started his career as an action hero in the 1991 released film Phool Aur Kante. The actor performed a full split while staying on two bikes and his stunt become instantly famous and is till date referred to as the 'Ajay Devgn stunt'.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha & Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Action Jackson' Had Some Good Tracks | Check Videos

After his debut, he has been part of many successful films like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Company, Gangaajal, Golmaal Series, Singham and many more. Zakhm was one such film, which came as one of the blockbusters of Ajay Devgn. The plot of the film revolved around a son going against all odds to give his dead mother the burial she had desired. Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial 'Zakhm' made people laud his performance as an actor and he also earned a National Award for the film.

Trivia on Ajay Devgn's Zakhm

The film was based on Mahesh Bhatt's own tragic life and the relationship the director shared with his mother.

It marked the last film for Mahesh Bhatt as a director.

The film was previously titled "Sangharsh".

Surprisingly, in the same year, the entire cast except Ajay Devgn starred in Mahesh Bhatt's another directorial, Angaarey.

Sunil Shetty was the first choice for Nagarjuna's role but he declined it.

ALSO READ: Here Are Some Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Collaborations With Director Milan Luthria

It was the only film in which Pooja Bhatt and Ajay Devgn featured together.

Mahesh Bhatt adopted the storyline of the film into a television series and titled it as Naamkaran. The series was directed by himself and starred Reema Lagoo, Viraf Patel and Barkha Bisht in the lead.

This was the last film of Kunal Khemu as a child artist. In 2005, Mahesh Bhatt launched him as a hero in Kalyug.

Akshay Kumar was to make a cameo appearance in the film.

The film had a theatrical release in Canada.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Praises CM Uddhav Thackeray For Work Against COVID-19, Javed Akhtar Hails BMC

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Collaborations With Director Kuku Kohli

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.