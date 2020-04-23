Alia Bhatt Steps Out To Visit Parents Mahesh Bhatt & Soni Razdan, Ensures Safety Measures

After reports speculated that Alia Bhatt visited beau Ranbir Kapoor's house to shoot her segment in Amitabh Bachchan's Family short film, now as per latest updates, the Brashmastra actor recently visited her parents- Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan at their residence just to see how they were doing amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Alia reportedly also wore masks and gloves to ensure safety. Read on to know what Mahesh Bhatt expressed about Alia's gesture.

Alia Bhatt visits Mahesh Bhatt & Soni Razdan amidst lockdown

In an interaction with a news daily, Mahesh Bhatt stated that his daughter Alia Bhatt walked a little distance up to check up on them amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Mahesh Bhatt did not fail to mention how Alia maintained social distancing and wore a mask, protective gear and gloves to ensure safety. In the same interaction, the Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke director also expressed that he and his wife Soni Razdan were overwhelmed to see Alia's concern for them.

When Soni Razdan was brought into the conversation, she said that Alia and Shaheen have been living under separate roofs. When questioned about them watching Soni Razdan's show Buniyaad on television, the Raazi actor replied saying she has no clue whether they are watching it. Furthermore, Razdan stated that they might watch it as they both love anything which has depth.

Soni Razdan's reply to the question makes it evident that Alia Bhatt is currently living with Ranbir Kapoor. However, the duo hasn't agreed to it or made an official statement about it. Moreover, Alia Bhatt's social media updates feature Kapoor's dog which again hints they have been living together. Take a look.

