When Malaika Arora Revealed The Secrets About Her Fitness; Read

Malaika Arora has established her name in Bollywood. She stepped into the film industry as a producer and has delivered some stunning performances throughout her career. Some of the notable songs of Malaika Arora include Kaante, EMI, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, and Munni Badnaam Hui.

Apart from stellar performances, she is also known for her fashion style and sense. She is also known for her toned body and the actor encourages exercising and performing yoga to the audience. Arora, who is an avid social media user, also often talks about her perfectly toned body and the exercises and diets that the actor follows. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Malaika Arora revealed the secret to her fitness that included her diet patterns and her views on what yoga is all about:

When Malaika Arora revealed the secret to her fit body

During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Malaika Arora opened up about all the secrets to her toned body. The actor revealed all the secreted about her fitness, from her eating routines to her lifestyle, she revealed it all. Her secrets left the viewers very impressed.

Malaika Arora was questioned as to what keeps her motivated towards working out at the gym on a regular basis. Malaika Arora gave a very basic yet interesting answer. She shared that one should avoid being lazy and not complain. Malaika Arora is often spotted performing yoga and she was questioned as to why she performs more of yoga when there are so many other types of exercises. Arora revealed that yoga is the mother of all the things. It helps with the mental and physical health, she said.

ALSO READ | Jitendra Joshi Comes Up With A Coronavirus Rap Song To Salute The India's Police Forces

Continuing further, Malaika Arora shared that one has to be aware of breathing and posture when performing yoga. She explained how yoga helps to cleanse and detoxify the soul. Malaika Arora encourages everyone to perform yoga on a regular basis.

Arora was also asked about the secret diet that she has consumed. The actor replied saying that although she follows a certain way of eating, she does not diet; instead, the model revealed that she loves eating and she also shared her dinner time. She revealed that she has dinner at 7 in the evening and post-dinner she does not consume anything.

ALSO READ | Sonalee Kulkarni's Engagement: Marathi Celebs Who Congratulated The Actor On Her Birthday

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Worked In Marathi Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.