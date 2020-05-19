Jitendra Joshi Comes Up With A Coronavirus Rap Song To Salute The India's Police Forces

Actor Jitendra Joshi who mainly works in the Marathi film industry recently came up with a rap song. The actor has produced the song with aims to salute the police force who have been working relentlessly to fight against COVID-19 pandemic crises amid the lockdown. With all that said now, here are all the details regarding the coronavirus rap song created by Jitendra Joshi.

Jitendra Joshi pays tribute to the Police force with a coronavirus rap song

Actor Jitendra Joshi along with his team came up with a new rap song titled, Police Rap that paid tribute to the police forces who are helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic crises. The coronavirus rap song by Jitendra Joshi has been making rounds on the internet ever since the song has been released. Have a look at the rap song:

Check out Police Rap song by Jitendra Joshi:

The music video is directed by Samit Kakkad and the music has been composed by Dub Sharma. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Jitendra Joshi and Reva Joshi. It has been edited by Ashish Mhatre and Apurva Motiwake Sahai.

The song salutes the #CoronavirusWarriors who are working relentlessly on the frontlines. The entire team worked from their homes for this project. Fans have been going gaga over the new rap song sung by Jitendra Joshi. The viewers have been showering immense love on the new song that has just released.

Jitendra Joshi has sung several popular songs throughout his career. The actor is also known for his stellar performances in movies as well as songs. Jitendra Joshi has penned down the most viewed and popular song Kombdi Palali, which later was remade in the Hindi version, titled Chikni Chameli.

The actor shot to stardom with his appearance in Hassa Chakatafu as Krishna in the year 2011. Jitendra Joshi is also known for hosting the popular reality show, Marathi Paaul Padte Pudhe, which aired on Zee Marathi. The actor has played the role of hero as well as the villain in films and fans have enjoyed watching the actor essay different roles in movies. His villain role in Duniyadari is highly lauded by fans and the actor also co-starred in Ventilator, one of the most critically acclaimed movies of recent years. Not only that, but the actor has also been a part of Sacred Games, where he portrayed the role of Katekar.

