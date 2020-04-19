When Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Pankaj Tripathi Weaved Magic Onscreen Together

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known as an actor par excellence, who has made his own place in Bollywood with his sheer hard work and talent. He started his acting career with 1999’s hit film Sarfarosh, and post that, featured in several films as supporting artists. However, it was Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur which made Nawazuddin Siddiqui an overnight star and got him the much-deserved recognition. Some of his best works include Kick, The Lunchbox, Photograph, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Mom. Here are the times when the duo shared the screen space.

Manjhi-The Mountain Man

Manjhi-The Mountain Man is a biographical film based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui enacted the role of Dashrath Manjhi, while Radhika Apte played Manjhi's wife. The film is directed by Ketan Mehta and jointly produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and NFDC India. Pankaj Tripathi was seen in the role of Ruab who was the son of Manjhi's landlord. Though the movie didn't perform well at the box office, it was widely appreciated by the critics.

Munna Michael

Munna Michael was directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Viki Rajani and Eros International. The film features Tiger Shroff in a lead role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Pankaj Tripathi, who played a negative role in the movie, was seen in the role of Balli. The movie failed to do a fair business at the box office.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur gave major recognition to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, it features an ensemble cast with Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Pankaj Tripathi in the major roles. The movie did extremely well at the box office and the cast was widely appreciated for their performance.

Sacred Games

Sacred Games is the first Netflix original series in India, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and bankrolled under the banner of Phantom Films. It was the digital adaptation of a novel with the same name. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi both portrayed important characters in the series. The series was widely loved and appreciated in India. Pankaj Tripathi received many positive critic reviews for his performance in the series and also gained major recognition for the same.

