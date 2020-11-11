When Riteish Deshmukh Pranked Genelia & Called Off The Relationship Via Text Msg

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show and amid their conversation, the duo went on to reveal a lot of secrets about their relationship. Interestingly, Retiesh recalled the time when he once joked about splitting with Genelia while they were dating. More so, the actor added that his prank did not go down well with Genelia, who took it seriously.

When Ritesh called off his relation via text

Speaking on the show, Riteish reminisced a fun memory from the time when he wasn't married to Genelia. Riteish stated that he wanted to play a prank on her and hence he messaged Genelia via his phone and informed her that they should call off their relationship. However, the prank did not go well with Genelia, and ever since then, he promised to never break such jokes, said Ritiesh.

During their conversation, the duo also talked about how they fell in love with each other. They mentioned that they fell in love in 2003 while shooting for their first film together titled Tujhe Meri Kasam. More so, Genelia also said that she thought Deshmukh would be a little spoilt as he was the son of the chief minister of the state.

Ritesh and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The duo also has two sons, Rahyl and Riaan. In February 2020, Riteish Deshmukh wished his wife with a hilarious video on their eighth wedding anniversary. Whereas, Genelia wrote, "Dearest Forever,

Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband’s wife. #since2002".

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. The film opened to great numbers at the box-office. Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan and the film was unspooled digitally too. Meanwhile, he will be seen in the upcoming outing, Bachchan Pandey, alongside Kriti Sanon, Akshay, Bobby. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji. However, the release date is not yet announced by the makers.

