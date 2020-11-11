Khloe Kardashian Jokes How Much Tristan "likes Other Women" As She Introduces 'Quarantina'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is back to give fans a glimpse of how the Kardashian and Jenner sisters spend their time during the COVID 19 lockdown. In a recent episode, Khloe Kardashian was seen joking about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. In the recent episode, the reality TV star is seen in quarantine and she made an imaginary friend to kill time.

Khloe Kardashian jokes about Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal

In the recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian tested positive for COVID 19, which is why she was is seen spending time in quarantine by herself. Apparently, Khloe made an imaginary friend with a massage pillow that stays with her in her quarantine room. When she called up Tristian, she introduced him to her new friend “quarantina”.

Khloe was heard saying on the episode, “This is Quarantina. I know how much you like other women, so…” Tristian was quick to respond with, “Oh wow”! After a quick comments, the two moved on to another subject.

Khloe is grateful for Tristian Thompson

Tristian and Khloe have seemingly gotten back together but the recent episodes are from the time before their patch up. In the recent episode, Khloe was heard talking about how grateful she is to have Tristian around and she is very happy with how he has stepped up and looked after their daughter. During the episode, Khloe said in a confessional, “I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True, and then he’ll make me some food and leave it outside my door. Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends, and I’m really, really grateful for that.”

Khloe and Tristian are planning a future together

A report in People suggests that a close source revealed that Khloe and Tristian have gotten back together in June this year and things have been going well between them since then. Reportedly, their focus is True, their daughter and the couple wants to keep doing fun family activities together. The report in the media portal further suggested that they are definitely planning a future together and True might soon become a “big sister” as another child could be in the cards for the couple.

