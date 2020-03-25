When Neena Gupta Wore Outfits Designed By Daughter Masaba Gupta

At 60 years, Neena Gupta is still on the top of her fashion game. Often, she has borrowed Masaba Gupta's outfits. Masaba Gupta is the daughter of the Panga actor and is a fashion designer. She is among the most influential celebrities working in the Indian film industry right now. The actor also has a series named Sach Kahu Toh in which she can be seen sharing details of her life. Neena Gupta has often inspired her several million followers on her Instagram with her distinctive style. Let's take a look at the times when she wore Masaba Gupta's outfits from her wardrobe. Below are Neena Gupta's photos from her Instagram.

Neena Gupta in Masaba Gupta's outfits

In this green saree, the actor looks elegant and graceful. Neena Gupta is wearing Masaba Gupta's MasabaxRhea. She wore this at The Kapil Sharma Show.

In this look, the Panga actor looks like a Disney Princess. Neena Gupta is rocking a teal coloured outfit. Also, the jewellery she is wearing goes well with the outfit that she is donning.

Neena Gupta is a natural poser. The actor is always on top of her style game. In this particular look, the actor is rocking a pink outfit and looks stylish as always.

In this look, the actor is rocking a lime coloured outfit. The actor looks stylish and elegant in this vibrant look. Neena Gupta is a timeless beauty and considered to be among the most popular veteran actors.

