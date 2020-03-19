Neena Gupta Reveals How Her Day-to-day Life Is Going On Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch

Neena Gupta is one of the most influential celebrities working in the Hindi film industry right now. The actor has a video series named 'Sach Kahu Toh' where she can be seen sharing details of her life. This time, her video series episode was based upon the Coronavirus outbreak. Check it out below -

Neena Gupta shares her daily routine

In the video posted by Neena Gupta, she could be seen addressing the ongoing outbreak of the Coronavirus. She noted it sarcastically that her fans would have to deal with her now as she cannot speak to anyone but her fans while being in self-quarantine.

The actor shared her daily routine during isolation revealing that she wakes up at 6:30 in the morning and goes through the newspaper and her cellphone while sipping on her morning tea.

The Badhaai Ho actor later practices Yoga and then treats herself to a scrumptious breakfast. Since the Coronavirus outbreak has put a hold on various people's lives, including hers, she spends her free time attaining to mails and doing random chores. Neena Gupta revealed that she has cleaned various cupboards and drawers around this time, but still has many left to clean up.

The actor further said that after having her lunch, she takes a nap for around half an hour to one hour. In the video, the actor also spoke about how she cannot pursue any outdoor activities due to the ongoing virus outbreak. Neena Gupta revealed furthermore that she had started taking music lessons but is now thinking of taking them over on Skype.

In conclusion, Neena Gupta revealed that she would go to the beach in order to take a walk in the evening but is now forced to take walks only on the premises of her apartment. Besides this, the actor shared that she experiments with her cooking at home in order to pass time.

Talking about self-care, Neena shared that as she cannot go out and visit salons, she is taking care of herself at her house and promised to share some tips in the future.

