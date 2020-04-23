Throwback Thursday: When Nushrat Bharucha's 'SKTKS' Generated Meme Fest On Internet

Actor Nushrat Bharucha's 2018 release 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' set the box-office on fire. The film also took the internet by storm because of its tricky title.

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha has often bagged praises for playing strong and dominating characters on the screen. Being one of them, Nushrat Bharucha's performance in 2018's release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety left a lasting impression on the audience. Right from the inception of the bromance flick, fans were eagerly waiting for the film. Even before the trailer came out, the teaser of the film generated a meme fest on the internet as fans found the name of the film a bit tricky. 

Watch the teaser:

Many among fans found a hard time pronouncing the name of the film. The title of the film turned into a meme fest on the internet. Check out some funny reactions below:

Talking about the film, the Luv Ranjan directorial also features Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan in the lead characters. The film was not only commercially hit but also turned out as one of the highest-grossing films of 2018. The film hit the theatres on February 23, 2018. 

 

 

