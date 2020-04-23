Throwback Thursday: When Nushrat Bharucha's 'SKTKS' Generated Meme Fest On Internet

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha has often bagged praises for playing strong and dominating characters on the screen. Being one of them, Nushrat Bharucha's performance in 2018's release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety left a lasting impression on the audience. Right from the inception of the bromance flick, fans were eagerly waiting for the film. Even before the trailer came out, the teaser of the film generated a meme fest on the internet as fans found the name of the film a bit tricky.

Watch the teaser:

Many among fans found a hard time pronouncing the name of the film. The title of the film turned into a meme fest on the internet. Check out some funny reactions below:

Some of the best tongue twisters known to mankind:



1. She sells sea shells by the seashore.

2. Nine nimble noblemen nibbling nuts

3. Sonu ke titu ki sweety — Drona Sharma (@DronaTheCharya) February 26, 2018

The director of the movie "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" should have named it Bromance vs Romance. Would have been to the point, saved time and effort in pronouncing the name and ultimately prevent all famous punjabi nick names in a single movie title! #SonuKeTituKiSweety — Subrahmanyam пулипака (@Rwanderful) February 28, 2018

its not the movie....



its the movie name which i have to say correctly at the ticket counter scaring me



"sonu ke titu ki sweety"#SonuKeTituKiSweety — Garie. (@FictitiousGal) February 27, 2018

Crush: I like guys with a strong tongue game..😍



Me: Can say "sonu ke titu ki sweety" 10 times without stuttering 😋



*pagli wahi propose mar di* 😂 — Krunal (@Sadlifeofmorty) February 27, 2018

Talking about the film, the Luv Ranjan directorial also features Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan in the lead characters. The film was not only commercially hit but also turned out as one of the highest-grossing films of 2018. The film hit the theatres on February 23, 2018.

