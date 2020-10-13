Did You Know Raj Kapoor 'never Forgave' Ashok Kumar After His Wedding? Know Why

Raj Kapoor got married to Krishna Kapoor in 1946. Numerous celebrities and B-town personalities attended Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's wedding ceremony. Amongst the many was star Ashok Kumar. Ashok Kumar went on the stage to congratulate the newly wedded couple. On seeing him, bride Krishna Kapoor lifted her veil and gasped.

Raj Kapoor's wedding

This incident was narrated by Bharti Jaffery, the eldest daughter of Ashok Kumar. In an interview with The Quint, Bharti Jaffery shared that when Ashok Kumar went on the stage to congratulate the couple, the bride, Krishnaji, lifted up her ghunghat to gasp, ‘Oh it’s Ashok Kumar. I’m so happy!’. She said she was happy seeing Ashok Kumar at their wedding. According to the interview, Raj Kapoor never forgave Ashok Kumar for upstaging him at his own wedding.

Ashok Kumar's birth anniversary

October 13 marks Ashok Kumar's birth anniversary. The actor was born in 1911. Ashok Kumar's real name is Kumudlal Ganguly. The late actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 1988. He also received the prestigious award Padma Bhushan in 1999 for his benefactions to Indian cinema.

Ashok Kumar's films

Ashok Kumar was the elder brother of legendary singer Kishore Kumar. He began his acting career in 1936 with Jeevan Naiya. He played an antagonist character in the film. Some of Ashok Kumar's iconic Bollywood films include Achut Kanya (1936), Bandhan (1939), Kismet (1943), Mahal (1949), Parineeta (1953), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Howrah Bridge (1958), Bandini (1963) Mamta (1966), Jewel Thief (1967), Chhoti Si Baat (1975), Mili (1975), Janmabhoomi (1936), Beqabu (1996), Bhago Bhut Aaya (1985), Anand Ashram(1977), Safed Jhooth(1977), Khatta Meetha (1978), Chitralekha (1964), Hatey Bazarey (1967), Khoobsurat (1980) and many others.

On screen, the actor romanced with almost every leading female actor at that time. He played roles opposite actors like Devika Rani, Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Nutan and many others. Ashok Kumar passed away in the year 2001 at the age of 90. Apart from being an actor, he was also a singer and painter. He was married to Shobha Devi.

