Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Homes In Pakistan To Be Conserved By KP Government

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes located in Pakistan will soon be conserved as historic buildings in the country. The effective governmental official in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan has reportedly agreed to purchase the ancestral home of the actors and an official request regarding the same has also been sent. Both the houses are in a dilapidated condition and are facing demolition threat, which is why the provincial government has been prompted to take this step.

What is going to happen to Raj Kapoor & Dilip Kumar’s ancestral house?

Currently, the Department of Archaeology in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region are planning to raise adequate funds for purchasing both the masterpieces of inheritance. Not only that, but both the historic buildings have also been declared as the National heritage of the Peshawar City. In a letter sent to the Deputy Commissioner of the city, the particulars regarding the cost of both the houses are discussed, according to the head of the department archaeology, Dr Abdus Samad Khan.

He also expressed that previously their were attempts to demolish both the buildings and efforts were being made to create a commercial plaza. However, the archaeology section wants to preserve both the place where the legendary actors resided before partition. The department sees both the ancestral houses in the view of historic importance.

It has also been said that the owner of Kapoor Haveli, Ali Qadar is also against the demolition and has contacted the archaeology officials to conserve the historic structure.

Where are Raj Kapoor & Dilip Kumar’s buildings located?

Both the superstars were raised in these homes before the Indo-Pak partition of 1947. Raj Kapoor’s family house, which is popularly known as Kapoor Haveli, is situated in Qissa Khwani Bazar. Built amid 1918 – 1922, the house was created by Raj Kapoor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. For the unversed, Raj Kapoor was also born in the building. On the other hand, Dilip Kumar’s house is very close to the same locality namely Shambles.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Mera Naam Joker & Andaz)

