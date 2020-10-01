Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Post For Her Grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor

Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Thursday, October 01, 2020, to share a picture of her grandmother, late Krishna Raj Kapoor, as today marks her second death anniversary. Seeing the picture, it seems like the Kapoors held a Pooja for Krishna Raj Kapoor. Along with the picture, Kareena also shared a sweet emoji expressing her love for her grandmother.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a sweet photo frame of late Krishna Raj Kapoor as today marks her second death anniversary. In the frame, one can see a smiling picture of Krishna and garland hung on the frame. One can also notice the candles, flowers, and some more items near her frame. By the looks of it, it seems like the Kapoor family had a small pooja to mark her remembrance. Along with the picture, Kareena also captioned the post with a red heart. Take a look at the post below.

And seems like it was not just Kareena who went on to share a picture of her dear grandmother. Apart from her, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also went on to share a sweet Instagram story for her grandmother. Riddhima shared a happy picture of Krishna where she can be seen sitting on a chair and giving a candid look. Along with the post, Riddhima also wrote, “We miss you with joining hands emoji”. Karisma Kapoor also went on to share the exact same picture that was shared by Bebo on her Instagram handle. Along with the post, Karisma shared a red rose and a red heart emoji. Take a look at the posts below.

About Krishna Raj Kapoor

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on October 1, 2018, due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 87. Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in May 1946 and the duo had five kids, including three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, and two daughters, Ritu Kapoor and Rima Kapoor Jain. She was also a grandmother to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain. Her last rites were performed at Chembur crematorium

