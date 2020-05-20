Rakul Preet Singh & Brother Aman Preet Have Fun In Tiktok's '#WhoIsMoreLikelyTo' Challenge

De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh has given major sibling goals through her super fun Instagram updates of indoor activities with her brother Aman Preet Singh. She shared another video on Wednesday where the duo took up the 'Who Is More Likely To' challenge and captioned it, "Well well I’m surprised that @amanpreetoffl and I agree on certain things 😝🤔 how?? 🤷‍♀️ 🤣 #siblingsbelike"

For questions like 'Who has the better style?' and 'Who is more basic?', both of them pointed at themselves. When the questions were, 'Who spends the most money?', 'Who is meaner?' and 'Who is more dumb?', they pointed at each other. The video ended on a hilarious note where both pointed at Aman Preet when asked 'Who is likely to get pregnant?'.

The actor has posted several fun videos with her brother since the time she has been under self-isolation at home. Recently, Rakul Preet shared an adorable and super fun video of herself competing in childhood games to beat the lockdown blues with her brother Aman Preet while at home.

In the video, the actor can be seen keeping score between her brother and herself as they play fun games like 'Dog & Bone', 'Kabaddi' and 'Chidiya Udd'. She captioned the post as one of her quarantine diaries and wrote, "When time takes you back to your childhood ❤️" as she tagged her brother.

Amid lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh is one of the divas who has paid special attention to her fitness. The actor has shared her fitness routine with fans to motivate them to workout at home and stay healthy amid this crisis. In one of the posts, Rakul Preet Singh wrote how times like these make everyone realise the importance of good health. She also recently shared a photo of herself doing yoga at home acing the full-body inversion.

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

The actor was seen last in Ramesh Sippy's drama film Shimla Mirchi along wth actors Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao. She will feature next in Kaashvie Nair's upcoming film opposite 2 States actor Arjun Kapoor. Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen in the S. Shankar's upcoming Tamil vigilante action thriller film Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The movie was scheduled to release on April 14, 2020, but has been postponed given the lockdown throughout the country due to novel coronavirus outbreak.

