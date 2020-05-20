Rakul Preet Singh Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore The Black Anamika Khanna Outfit Better?

Celeb spotting in identical outfits is not a new practice in Bollywood. The idea of wearing strikingly identical or somewhat similar attires has been trending in tinsel town over years now. On multiple occasions, actors are seen donning ensembles by big designers. The two Bollywood divas who were in a similar situation is the charming Rakul Preet Singh and graceful Deepika Padukone. Both of them opted for an Anamika Khanna all-black ensemble. Take a look and decide who wore it better.

Fashion Faceoff: Rakul Preet Singh Vs Deepika Padukone

Rakul Preet Singh

Stellar actor Rakul Preet Singh is highly adored for her uber-chic style. The De De Pyaar De actor was seen sporting celebrated fashion designer Anamika Khanna's three-piece black ensemble. During the promotions of Rakul's Telugu film Manmadhudu 2, Rakul Preet Singh wore this spectacular attire. Rakul Preet Singh looked ethereal in this black palazzo pants with embroidered waistline combined with a matching bralette. Not to miss the cape jacket with some pleated fabric on the hemline.

Rakul Preet Singh was styled by Anisha Jain for the event. For hair, the Bollywood beauty opted for a messy hair bun. Rakul Preet Singh kept her look very classic and minimalistic. Her subtle makeup with nude-lips and smokey brown eyes stole the show. Rakul Preet Singh did not over-accessorized her look, and only wore an oxidized neckpiece to compliment her attire.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is considered amongst the most loved actors in the actors. She is a style icon, with an enormous fanbase, gushing over her exuberant taste in fashion. In 2018, Deepika Padukone wore this custom-made Anamika Khanna outfit to grace the red carpet of the Star Screen Awards. Deepika Padukone looked majestic in this voguish attire, she was styled her favourite Shaleena Nathani.

From her high-waist palazzo pants to her sequinned bralette, Deepika Padukone looked dreamy in this all-black attire. She made quite a statement with her heavily layered pearl jewellery. Deepika's matching pearl earring accentuated her overall look to ten folds. Her accessories choice also blended well with jacket cape on her shoulder with some flared details. The Om Shanti Om actor opted for black smokey eyes to give that extra drama to her look with peachy nude lips. For hair, DP opted for a high tight bun.

We definitely think that both these gorgeous B-town leading ladies looked absolutely amazing in the Anamika Khana outfit. Rakul's looks was more classic and chic, whereas Deepika kept it outlandish.

