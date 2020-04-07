When Ranveer Singh Congratulated Miss World Manushi Chhillar In A Unique Way

Ranveer Singh is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. The Lootera actor is known to be a very fun and supportive person to everyone around him and this encouraging nature of the actor was also experienced first hand by Miss World World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. Read on to know more regarding how Ranveer Singh praised Manushi Chhillar.

Read Also: Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Was 'fat Kid' For 15 Years, Shares Picture Of Transformation

When Ranveer Singh complimented Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar made every Indian proud when she was crowned Miss World in 2017. Congratulatory messages came pouring in from all across for the young star. In an interview with a leading entertainment channel, Manushi shared the incident when she received a compliment from Ranveer Singh.

Talking to the entertainment portal, Manushi Chhillar reminisced the experience when she was congratulated by Ranveer Singh. She shed more light on the incident saying she was in London after winning the Miss World 2017 when she decided to go live on her social media handle and interact with her supporters. Ranveer Singh dropped in the sweetest of comments congratulating her and paid her a compliment.

Read Also: When Sonakshi Sinha Revealed Getting Bullied And Being Fat-shamed Since Her School Days

Even Manushi Chhillar was surprised by the fact that Bollywood or Ranveer Singh was following the pageant and her journey. She said she was very happy to be lauded by Ranveer Singh and also said that he has been present on all of her live chats since then. This was the beginning of their friendship.

Read Also: Challenging To Write A Biopic: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari On 'Murthy'

Manushi also shared her experience about working with Ranveer Singh for an ad saying they have great chemistry. In this interview, she did not completely deny the fact of whether they might share screen space in the future or not. Fans would love to see the duo pairing up for a movie.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming release '83 directed by Kabir Khan. Manushi Chhillar, on the other hand, is working on her debut with Akshay Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's film Prithviraj.

Read Also: My Parents Wanted Me To Chart My Own Path: 'Bamfaad' Actor Aditya Rawal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.