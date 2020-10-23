Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Kapil Dev A Speedy Recovery; Says 'get Well Soon Sir'

Marjaavaan actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter on Friday, October 23, 2020, to share a get well soon post for former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev as he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. The actor shared a few pictures of the cricketer on the field and also penned a sweet get-well-soon wish for him. As soon as the actor shared this tweet, fans were also quick enough to share their prayers and positive wishes to Kapil Dev.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Riteish Deshmukh shared a get well soon post to cricketer Kapil Dev. In the post, the actor shared two pictures of Kapil where he can be seen all smiles at the camera. In the first picture, Kapil Dev can be seen holding the trophy that he and his team won during the 1983 World Cup. In the second picture, Kapil Dev can be seen in his cricket attire, holding the bat in hand.

Along with these pictures, Riteish also penned a sweet note for him. He wrote, “Wishing @therealkapildev ji a speedy recovery”. He added, “Get well Soon Sir”. Take a look at the post below.

Wishing @therealkapildev ji a speedy recovery. Get well Soon Sir. pic.twitter.com/VNF5B60lMA — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 23, 2020

As soon as Riteish Deshmukh shared the post on his Twitter handle, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with their prayers and wishes. The tweet shared by the actor also received several likes, retweets and comments. Some of the users went on to pen some get well soon wishes for Kapil Dev, while some went on prayer symbol emoji. One of the users wrote, “Get well soon, sir”. While the other one said, “praying for you”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack; Undergoes Angioplasty At Fortis Delhi

Get well soon sir @therealkapildev — SHUBHAM PUROHIT (@shubm_purohit) October 23, 2020

Get well soon Sir. — Rohit Kataraki (@RohitNa71153109) October 23, 2020

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh Shares Video Of Kedarnath Temple, Calls It 'breathtakingly Beautiful'

About Kapil Dev's health update

World Cup-winning Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack on Friday and was immediately hospitalised in the early hours of Friday morning at Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. The legendary cricketer underwent angioplasty and now it is said that he is in a stable zone. In addition, the official said that Kapil Dev was admitted to the ICU and was closely supervised by Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. His health is now stable and he is scheduled to be discharged in a few days.

Also read | Kapil Dev Proud To Invest In Futuristic Indian AI Startup Possessing 14 Patents

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh Answer Some Fun Questions About Their Marriage, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.