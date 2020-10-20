Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh Answer Some Fun Questions About Their Marriage, Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh will soon make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony TV recently added a small promo on their Twitter where fans could see a bit of the couple's interaction with Kapil. Kapil also asked them a fun question about their wedding. Take a look at the fun promo video featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh:

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on TKSS

Sony TV mentioned in their tweet that fans would soon see the 'lovely-dovey' Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on The Kapil Sharma Show and added a small clip as well. In the clip, fans got to see Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh walk on to the sets of the show. Genelia was seen sporting a grey dress and yellow heels and looked lovely. Ritesh could be seen sporting a black t-shirt and white pants.

The scene then shifted to the couple sitting on the couch next to Kapil. Kapil then mentioned that apart from being a Bollywood couple, they also belonged to a big political family. He then asked the couple if they took pheras or oath during their wedding. Riteish responded with a funny answer that oath only last for 5 years. The audiences seemed to love the response.

Many fans and admirers of the show and the couple responded to the tweet. Fans mentioned they loved the couple and also added that they couldn't wait to see the new episode. One fan wrote - 'Can't wait to watch cutest couple for the first time in "The Kapil Sharma Show", this is going to be fun' (sic). Take a look at fan reactions on the post:

Most awaited guests in the house😍😍 Can't wait to watch cutest couple for the first time in "The Kapil Sharma Show", this is going to be fun😍 — Pooja (@pooja__tweets) October 19, 2020

My fav couple @geneliad @Riteishd ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️



Just can’t wait to watch them together @KapilSharmaK9 thanks a ton for inviting both 😻😻😻😻



A very beau woman I adore 🥰 Gen pic.twitter.com/25aOtvyo3q — Payal•••💞 (@royalgirlK9) October 19, 2020

Bahot dil kar rha tha KAPIL JI ki aap ko request kare'n iss Beautiful Couple ko invite kijiye .. 😍😍😍

Kehne se pehle invite kiya aapne🙌🤩🤩🤩🤩#TheKapilSharmaShow #KapilSharma ⚘ — PoonamKAPILIAN💜💚 (@KAPILIANPoonam) October 19, 2020

मैने कम से कम 50 बार ट्विट किया था इस प्यारी जोडी को show पे देखणे के लिये.... Finally you did it @KapilSharmaK9 sir.. Thank you & waiting for d episode. @Riteishd — Amol jadhav (KHILADI) (@AmolJadhavAkki) October 19, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are quite active on their social media accounts. Riteish recently added a picture of himself at a waterfall with his two kids. He mentioned in his caption that waterfalls wouldn't sound 'melodious' if they didn't have rocks in their ways. Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram post:

Genelia Deshmukh's last post was also with her kids. She uploaded a short video of herself and her kids petting a dog. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram

