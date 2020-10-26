Riteish Deshmukh Shares Adorable Video With His Family Performing Dussehra Puja; Watch

Riteish Deshmukh recently uploaded a video with his family and wished his fans a “Happy Dussehra”. In the video, the actor was seen with his sons and wife as they performed a puja on the occasion of Dussehra. However, what grabbed the eyes of people on social media is how well his sons Riaan and Rahyl recited the Gayatri Mantra.

Riteish Deshmukh's family celebrates Dussehra

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is very active on social media and often shares glimpses of his family and shares pictures with them. The recent one, however, has become a talking point among fans as it sees the actor’s kids reciting the Gayatri Mantra with a lot of dedication on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor was dressed in white kurta-pyjama and sported a beard and his wife Genelia was seen donning a blue salwar suit.

Genelia was also seen sporting silver bangles and jhumkas and had left her hair open. Riteish Deshmukh's children were also seen sporting kurtas and jeans. Watch the video of the family below which Riteish captioned as “Happy Dussehra!!”

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Fans react

A number of people on social media reacted to the video and left their comments on the post. Numerous people sent their love and warm regards to the family and left heart emojis and kiss emojis in the comment section. Check out some of the comments below.

A number of fans of the actors wished the family on the occasion of Dussehra and sent kind regards to the family. Several other fans commented praising the kids of Riteish and wrote how sweet they looked in the video. Some other people also complimented the outfits and the style of the couple. Check out the comments below.

Riteish Deshmukh's wife Genelia also took to her Instagram handle and shared a post on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor captioned the post as “Happy Dussehra !! You are your karma!! Be Good.. Do Good.” And the picture shared by her read a quote “Everyone has the same start but the end is decided by Karma”. Check out the post below.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

A while ago, Riteish Deshmukh has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram with his sons. The actor captioned the picture as, “Waterfalls wouldn’t sound so melodious if there were no rocks in their way”. Check out the post below.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.