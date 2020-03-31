When Sona Mohapatra Slipped And Fell On The Ramp But Impressed Masses With Her Act

In India, the fashion and the entertainment industry work quite closely and many female Bollywood celebrities are often roped in by ace designers to walk the ramp. However, ramp walk is as difficult as to perform any task because simple walking involves high heels, awkward dresses, and great confidence to face the crowd and camera. While some models and actors manage to mesmerise the audience present with their style and confidence, some Bollywood celebs, in the past, have had accidents on the ramp. Here is a throwback to the time when singer Sona Mohapatra fell while performing on the ramp but left the masses inspired, as she completed the act.

As seen in a viral video shared by a fan online, Sona Mohapatra had attended the Lakme Fashion Week as a model. Adding her own touch to the ramp walk, Sona Mohapatra found a unique way to ace the ramp, as the singer decided to perform a song while walking the ramp. While engaging the audience, Sona Mohapatra stumbled on her toes and fell.

However, what caught the audience’s attention was that Sona soon got back on her feet soon and continued to perform the song and completed her act. Sona Mohapatra received immense appreciation from fans on social media, as her acts showed courage and confidence. Take a look at the video:

Music heals & brings us together in a way few things can in this universe! Collated the winners of my ‘guess the song of this music video’ contest & their song dedications today. Congratulations & ❤️2everyone who participated.Over 40,000 across my pages. 🙏🏾Watch this space. pic.twitter.com/oU5K1S8mx7 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 29, 2020

गगन झुका धरती के आगे ! सुर नर मुनि के भाग्य हैं जागे । नाचे रे डम डम डमरू बाजे .. I start many of my concerts with this ode to balance in the universe. For the ying & yang. For Shiva-Shakti. A song celebrating their union. A symbolic story that ought to teach us so much.. pic.twitter.com/5Cdxjt1DWU — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 29, 2020

(Image credits: Screengrabs from youtube)

