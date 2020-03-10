When Sonakshi Sinha Revealed She Worked For 365 Days Of The Year Without Any Offs

Sonakshi Sinha is unarguably one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. Sonakshi recently made headlines as she was the only actor to enter the Rs 1,500 crore club. The actor who is only ten years old in the industry has graced the silver screen with versatile roles. The Dabangg fame is also known for her witty and valiant replies during interviews. Be it body-shaming or social media controversies, Sonakshi Sinha has left no stone unturned in giving bold replies.

Sonakshi Sinha says she has worked 365 days without any rest

While interacting with Arbaaz Khan on a talk show, Sonakshi Sinha was questioned about how she deals with criticisms and body shaming. During the chat, Sinha went through certain comments about what people think about her and then read that a fan on social media trolled her with a comment saying, ‘You cannot do it’. Sinha expressed that she has worked for 365 days in her life and also has been out of the house every day. Adding to this, she shared that whenever she got a break, she still thought about how she could utilise the time to learn something new. The Son of Sardaar actor also stated that whatever is happening, and whatever people are seeing, is all her hard work and nothing else.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-approved ways to wear turtleneck sweaters

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha is the go-to B'town diva when it comes to styling overalls

In the same conversation, Sonakshi Sinha also spoke about how the negativity on social media never affected her. She told Arbaaz Khan that she was very unhealthy and plumpy before. Sinha also said that she lost 30 kgs during Dabangg and the blood and sweat she burned at that time was the most difficult part of her journey. Sinha said she is very open to praises and brickbats both, as it is just a part and parcel of life.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Pulls Off These Complete White Looks With Style And Grace; See Pics

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha gave her bridal attire a floral twist and fans are loving it, see pic

(Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.