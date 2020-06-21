Amitabh Bachchan And Sridevi: When The Actor Refused To Work With Big B

Late actor Sridevi had an impressive career with many memorable films and remarkable roles that fans still remember. She was one of the leading Bollywood divas of the Hindi film industry during the 1980s. Just like Sridevi, Amitabh Bachchan was also at the peak of his career in Bollywood at the same time. However, the surprising part here is that despite being popular actors, the two have worked together in only three movies. Keep reading to know why she refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan in that era.

Here is Why the Actor Refused to Work With Big B

Reportedy, the reason why she refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan was that she never wanted to repeat her roles. Not only with Amitabh Bachchan, but she also rejected many movies with other actors at that time. Once in an interview, the actor revealed that she wanted her character to be as strong as her male counterpart in the films. Reportedly, the same thing also happened with Shashi Kapoor’s movie Ajooba for which Sridevi was initially approached to star as the lead actor opposite Amitabh Bachchan. However, the actor refused to be a part of the film stating that she did not like the role as such. And hence, this role was later portrayed by Dimple Kapadia.

But later, Sridevi did appear in a movie with Amitabh Bachchan in the 1990 film Khuda Gawah. The actress had, however, rejected many films during that era, and one of those was the Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer Beta. Sridevi rejected the role for the same, stating in an old interview that she had already done many films with Anil Kapoor and also did not want to repeat her roles.

In real life, however, Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi had a good rapport. When Amitabh Bachchan got the heartbreaking news of Sridevi’s demise, he and Rishi Kapoor cancelled the shoot of 102 Not Out. Many of fans still remember Amitabh Bachchan revealing his anxiety on social media platforms about something terrible going to happen just hours before the stunning diva of Bollywood passed away.

For the unversed, late actor Sridevi passed away in Dubai where she had gone along with her daughter Khushi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor to attend a wedding. The English Vinglish actor passed away in Dubai at a mere age of 55. The news of Sridevi’s demise was announced by Sanjay Kapoor, leaving the entire nation in a state of shock.

